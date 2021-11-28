WATCH: John Metchie III walks it off for Alabama in 4th OT vs. Auburn

ALABAMA WINS THE IRON BOWL IN THE 4TH OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/TObJVCaydp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Alabama escaped the Jordan-Hare Stadium with a narrow Iron Bowl victory Saturday, needing a late touchdown drive and four overtimes to avoid the road upset against Auburn.

Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III ran a perfect route on the two-point conversion that clinched the walk-off victory, beating Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary at the goal line for the game-winner.

Both Metchie and McCreary are expected to be early selections in the 2022 NFL draft, and while McCreary certainly had his impressive plays in this one, it was Metchie that made the game’s most important play in crunch time.

