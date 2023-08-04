WATCH: John Kelly Jr. scores first touchdown of the preseason

The Cleveland Browns have finally found the endzone against the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game! Featured with a heavy workload, running back John Kelly Jr. scored on a pass from Kellen Mond from three yards out.

You can find the scoring play here as the Browns cut the lead to 13-6 in Canton, Ohio.

Only a matter of time until John Kelly added a TD to his statline. @JKShuttlesworth 📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Only a matter of time until John Kelly added a TD to his statline. @JKShuttlesworth 📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire