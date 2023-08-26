WATCH: John Kelly Jr. finds the endzone on goalline run vs. Chiefs

The first team offense of the Cleveland Browns found the endzone twice against the Kansas City Chiefs. First, it was a David Njoku catch from Deshaun Watson, and now running back John Kelly Jr. found the endzone on a short-yardage goalline run. That will likely be all we see from the first teamers (although Kelly will see the field plenty more in this one).

As the Browns look for their third running back who is most likely not on the roster, look for Kelly Jr. to get a healthy workload after Jordan Wilkins failed to capitalize on his start with two fumbled exchanges.

John Kelly Jr Rushing TD (2) pic.twitter.com/6xg0ZFdmII — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire