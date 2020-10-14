Watch: John Johnson mic’d up vs. Washington, talks to official about Ramsey hit

Kyle Allen was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Rams after taking a big shot from Jalen Ramsey along the sideline after scrambling for a first down. Ramsey didn’t do anything malicious and simply met the quarterback on the boundary with their helmets colliding.

Ramsey was flagged for a personal foul, with the official saying he lowered his helmet to initiate contact. It was a controversial call, and not just in the eyes of Rams fans. John Johnson was mic’d up for the game and in a video shared by the Rams, he can be heard talking to the official about Ramsey’s hit.

“No! No! No!” Johnson yelled when the flag came out. “He’s a runner! It’s not physically possible to lower your shoulder without lowering your head.”

Ramsey got in on the conversation, too, asking the official, “How would you like me to tackle him?” The official replied by saying, “You tackle however you wanna tackle him.”

Johnson said there should be a “conscious effort” clause because Ramsey “didn’t try to kill him.”

Check out the full video below, which is highly entertaining thanks to Johnson’s personality.



