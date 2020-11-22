Watch: John Harbaugh refuses to shake Mike Vrabel’s hand after game

Mike Vrabel came over to shake hands with John Harbaugh and Harbaugh appears to wave him off.pic.twitter.com/37dvMU38QD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh refused to shake the hand of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel following the Titans’ 30-24 overtime victory over the Ravens on Sunday.

The bad blood between these two teams started prior to kickoff, as Harbaugh apparently took exception to the Titans meeting at midfield on the Ravens’ logo, something Tennessee often does before games.

That led to a heated exchange between Harbaugh and Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, and then the Ravens head coach had words with Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel shortly after.

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the pre-game scuffle that likely led to Harbaugh’s refusal to shake Vrabel’s hand:

Here's what happened pre-game between the #Titans and #Ravens Butler and Harbaugh were looking for a for a fight? pic.twitter.com/r90CNJ3Fw4 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 22, 2020

Clearly Harbaugh was not over it by the end of the game, and the fact that his team lost also certainly didn’t help.

With the win, the Titans move to 7-3 on the season and now have an leg up on the Ravens, with both teams jockeying for playoff positioning. And, in the bigger picture, the Titans now appear to be living rent free in the Ravens’ heads.

