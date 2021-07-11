Watch: John Deere Classic leader begins final round with shank on first hole

Sebastian Munoz teed off Sunday afternoon at TPC Deere Run with a one-shot lead at the John Deere Classic.

He quickly lost it in the most nightmarish of fashion.

Munoz left himself just 85 yards into the first green, but he was also in the rough and facing a tricky lie. That's when he hit, well, you know...

After the shank, Munoz was able to salvage bogey, but he also lost his solo lead.