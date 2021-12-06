Watch John Collins throw down a nasty dunk and Cody Martin can’t stop him

Nobody gets up higher for a dunk than the Hawks’ John Collins.

Charlotte’s Cody Martin learned that the hard way Sunday night. Martin tried to contest the backdoor cut and slam by Collins and just ended up in the poster.

This John Collins dunk was nasty 😳 pic.twitter.com/V2xMilqNbY — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 6, 2021

Collins is up there with the best in-game dunkers in the league right now.

Martin and the Hornets got the last laugh with a 130-127 win. Martin scored 19 off the bench, but Miles Bridges led the way with 32.

