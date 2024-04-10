John Calipari lands in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Calipari was announced to be the new Razorback Men’s Basketball head coach after Eric Musselmen’s departure to the University of Southern California.

Calipari will landed at Drake Field around 2:40 p.m. on April 10

A celebration free to the public will be tonight at Bud Walton Arena.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.