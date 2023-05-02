WATCH: Joey Porter Jr. gets fatherly advice after first-round NFL draft snub

At the end of the day, Joey Porter Jr. probably feels ecstatic to be suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Steelers used the 32nd overall pick to select the Penn State cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft. In most years, being the 32nd pick would mean you are a first-round selection, but the Miami Dolphins were without a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, so the 32nd pick overall meant Porter Jr. was the first pick of the second round.

Much of the focus on the first night of the draft dialed in on former Penn State quarterback Will Levis continuing to be passed over by NFL franchises despite being in attendance at the draft with the expectation he would be drafted in the first round. But Porter Jr. was also sitting in the green room watching cornerbacks fly off the board or teams went in different directions with their first-round selection. NFL Films cameras captured a distraught Porter Jr. stepping away to be consoled and given a brief motivational speech from his father, former NFL Pro Bowler Joey Porter Sr.

“There’s nothing like motivation, right,” Porter Sr. said to his son. “They want to see a pissed-off football player. Now they got one.”

“I know how these drafts go,” Porter Sr. said. “But what I’m telling you is now you’ve been motivated to another level because we’ve got something to prove.”

The video clip shared by NFL Films on Twitter is brief but powerful. And you can hear the voice of not just a father, but someone who has been through the NFL life with a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at the next level letting an incoming rookie know how motivation can come in all kinds of forms. For Joey Porter Jr., being passed over in the first round while a handful of cornerbacks went ahead of him, that could be all the motivation needed to truly shine and live up to his full potential in the pros.

"Take it personal."@joeyporterjr got a much-needed pep talk from dad after getting passed on in round one 😤 @Steelers 📺: Season Finale of #HeyRookie airs tonight 9pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/kTvoxq8dvU — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 2, 2023

