WATCH: Joey Porter Jr. gets baptized at NFL training camp

Oh baby, football season is right around the corner when NFL training camp videos start circulating all over the internet.

Just remember, every rookie is the best player ever and your favorite team is going 17-0!

As a Penn State fanbase, it’s always exciting to see those who played for the Nittany Lions represent the school at the next level. Under James Franklin, there have been more and more players to follow.

Joey Porter Jr., is one of the most exciting prospects that has come through the program in a while with his family’s NFL pedigree and the idea that he could be a great player himself.

However, he just got a taste of what life is like at the NFL level in the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

Matched up against second year wide receiver George Pickens, Porter Jr. got his welcome to the NFL moment, getting jumped over to allow a completion.

Watch at the link below.

Joey Porter Jr. just got WELCOMED to the NFL 😳 This catch comes days after George Pickens called himself the best WR in the “whole” world. However, besides this rep, Porter has reportedly been “lockdown” at Steelers training camp. Bucky Brooks (NFL Analyst) said Porter is… pic.twitter.com/xCJzdrZPH2 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023

At the NFL level there are great athletes lined up on the other side of the ball that cornerbacks are going against, so it’s not a surprise that someone had a highlight on a rookie corner.

Besides this play, reports from camp have been very positive about Porter Jr. saying he’s been locking down wide receivers a majority of the time. He projects to be one of the top corners from his class and could become one of the very best in the league soon.

Highlights happen during NFL training camps all the time. It just so happens that our guy was on the wrong end of it this time.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire