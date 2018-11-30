Watch Joey Logano's championship speech from the NASCAR awards ceremony





Joey Logano got the chance to officially be honored as NASCAR’s 2018 Cup Series champion on Thursday night when he gave his championship speech at the annual awards banquet.

Logano won the NASCAR title with a late pass of Martin Truex Jr. at Homestead on Nov. 18. The race win was Logano’s second of the season and the championship is the first of his career. Logano was the only driver among the four racing for the title that didn’t already have a title to his name.

He also officially received his championship ring from NASCAR CEO Jim France. It was a presentation that was far less awkward than it was in 2017 when Brian France presented the ring to Truex.





Brian France is currently on an indefinite leave of absence from the series after a DWI and controlled substance possession arrest. Jim France has taken over for him as NASCAR’s CEO.

