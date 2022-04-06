WATCH: Joey Hauser tells news station he is still undecided on returning to Michigan State next season

Gabe Brown is gone. Marcus Bingham Jr. is gone. Many assumed that Michigan State basketball power forward Joey Hauser would follow suit, but that might not be the foregone conclusion some have thought it was.

On Wednesday, Hauser told WSAW, a news station in Wisconsin, that he is still undecided on returning to Michigan State, or college basketball period, next season and has been discussing the options with his brother Sam, who is currently a member of the Boston Celtics.

You can watch the clip below:

"He thinks the best option for me would be to play college basketball for another year." As Stevens Point native Joey Hauser contemplates his future, he asked his brother and current Boston Celtics forward @Big_Smooth10 for some advice. @SpashBasketball #MichiganState #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RStmJhjDJN — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) April 6, 2022

