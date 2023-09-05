Watch: Joey Halzle previews Tennessee-Austin Peay game week

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Joey Halzle is in his third season at Tennessee and first as the Vols’ offensive coordinator.

He served as quarterbacks coach from 2021-22 for the Vols.

Tennessee’s offense totaled 499 yards (212 passing, 287 rushing) in its season-opening win versus Virginia during Week 1.

No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) will next play Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday in Week 2 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff between the Vols and Governors is slated for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Saturday’s meeting will be the second between the two schools. Tennessee defeated Austin Peay, 45-0, in 2013 at Neyland Stadium.

Halzle met with media on Tuesday and previewed the Austin Peay game. His media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire