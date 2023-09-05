Watch: Joey Halzle previews Tennessee-Austin Peay game week

Joey Halzle is in his third season at Tennessee and first as the Vols’ offensive coordinator.

He served as quarterbacks coach from 2021-22 for the Vols.

Tennessee’s offense totaled 499 yards (212 passing, 287 rushing) in its season-opening win versus Virginia during Week 1.

No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) will next play Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday in Week 2 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff between the Vols and Governors is slated for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Saturday’s meeting will be the second between the two schools. Tennessee defeated Austin Peay, 45-0, in 2013 at Neyland Stadium.

Halzle met with media on Tuesday and previewed the Austin Peay game. His media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire