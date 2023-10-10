Watch: Joey Halzle previews Tennessee-Texas A&M

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday in Week 7.

Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Neyland Stadium.

CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference cross-divisional matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee football releases Week 7 depth chart ahead of Texas A&M game

Entering Week 7, Tennessee’s offense is averaging 36.2 points, 235 passing yards, 231.2 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with media on Tuesday and previewed the Tennessee-Texas A&M game.

Halzle’s media availability can be watched below.

