Watch Joey Bart make incredible foul ball catch in Dodgers-Giants game

A catcher’s job is never done, apparently.

Joey Bart proved that during the Giants’ 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, making an incredible grab on a foul ball while waiting on deck at Oracle Park.

The sixth-inning snag was a bit different than those Bart makes behind the dish on the daily, especially since it came screaming off of David Villar’s bat from just a couple of yards away in the batter’s box.

It all happened so quickly that if you blinked, you missed it.

But Bart played it nonchalant as he pulled his head out of harm’s way and barehanded the sharply-hit ball.

Fans taking in the game from behind the on-deck circle were in awe as the catcher tossed the ball over to the Giants’ dugout and carried on preparing for his at-bat.

In addition to his eye-popping catch in foul territory, Bart was 2-for-4 in Tuesday night’s loss with a homer following San Francisco’s trade of fellow catcher Curt Casali to the Seattle Mariners.

All in a day’s work for the rookie.

