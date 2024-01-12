WATCH: Joe Namath discusses the difficulties of replacing Nick Saban

Nick Saban’s retirement as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide has sent shockwaves across the nation and with an empty office in the Mal Moore Athletics Complex, everyone is weighing in on who could potentially replace the GOAT in Tuscaloosa.

Even legendary Alabama quarterback Joe Namath is discussing Coach Saban’s retirement and how difficult it will be to replace the man who has won more national championships than any other head coach in college football history.

Namath joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins (an Alabama alumn) to offer up his thoughts on the groundbreaking news out of Tuscaloosa and what type of person will have to step into the spotlight left by Coach Saban.

Joe Namath on how difficult it will be for whoever replaces the one and only Nick Saban: “I don’t think anybody is looking forward to filling his shoes. It’s going to take a brave heart to come in there.” pic.twitter.com/92cWW7BPz5 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 12, 2024

