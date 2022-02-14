WATCH: Joe Mixon TD pass brings Cincinnati within 3 points of the Rams in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals got off to a slow start before the Rams got the scoring going with a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Bengals were able to answer with a field goal before the end of the first quarter to make it 7-3, but the Rams took a 10 point lead when Stafford found Cooper Kupp in the back of the end zone on a play action rollout to make it 13-3.

Just a few minutes later, the Bengals drove deep into Rams territory were set up with a second and goal from the six-yard line. OUDNA took over on the next play as Joe Mixon took the toss play and pulled up before throwing to Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

Joe Mixon has also carried the ball seven times for 40 yards and caught two passes for three yards, doing it all for the Bengals.

It’s a tight game midway through the second quarter as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals continue to battle for NFL supremacy.

