Watch: Joe Mixon scores 2 TDs to put Bengals over Browns

Sunday felt like a game where a veteran Cincinnati Bengals player might go off for a big performance while setting the tone for the upcoming offseason.

It turns out that veteran was running back Joe Mixon.

In the first quarter alone, Mixon rushed six times for 80 yards, with one of those attempts a huge 44-yard gain to put him up over the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Mixon also rushed for a touchdown and his lone catch of the quarter went for a touchdown, too, giving his team a 14-point lead going into the second quarter.

Here’s a look at the scores from Mixon:

Mixon back in the end zone‼️ pic.twitter.com/8QzsxWiB8a — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 7, 2024

