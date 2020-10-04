Watch: Joe Mixon flashes the footwork on his third touchdown

The Cincinnati Bengals are in position for their first win of the 2020 season, and running back Joe Mixon is a huge reason why. On his third touchdown of the day, Mixon flashed some fancy footwork en route to the end zone:
It’s a hat trick for @Joe_MainMixon! 🎩 #SeizeTheDey
Cincinnati runs an inside zone running play, and Mixon identifies a small crease of daylight along the right side. He knifes through that hole and then makes safety Josh Jones miss in the open field, dancing to the right quickly before bursting upfield.
Change-of-direction skills are critical for a running back to have success in the NFL, and it leads to a touchdown run here for Mixon.