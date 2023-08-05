Watch: Joe Klecko gets his Hall of Fame gold jacket

One of the members of the vaunted New York Sack Exchange of the 1980s is ready to hit the ultimate closing bell for a football player: enter the Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Klecko, along with the other members of the Class of 2023, including Darrelle Revis, received his Hall of Fame gold jacket.

Klecko played 12 NFL seasons, 11 with the Jets. He was the 1981 Defensive Player of the Year with an unofficial 20.5 sacks (sacks became an official stay in 1982).

He is also the only player to be named to the Pro Bowl at all three defensive line positions (end, tackle, nose). His No. 73 was retired by the Jets in 2004 and he was an inaugural member of their Ring of Honor in 2010.

Now, he gets the ultimate title: Hall of Famer. Check out the moment he received his gold jacket.

