Watch: Joe Flacco throws 2 TD passes in first half for Jets

Joe Flacco is a Super Bowl MVP, like another Joe, who played for the Jets. The former Baltimore Ravens QB was in fine form in the first half Monday as the winless Jets tackled the slumping New England Patriots.

And Joe Flacco did a poor man’s Joe Namath impression for Gang Green with a pair of TD passes in the first half. The first was for 50 yards to Breshad Perriman.





And the second, which had to be ruled a TD catch by a review, went for 20 yards to Jamison Crowder to make it 20-10 after the PAT.







