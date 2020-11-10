WATCH: Joe Flacco passes Joe Montana on NFL’s all-time passing list with long touchdown

Joe Flacco has moved his name up in the NFL record books.

Flacco passed Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana for 20th on the NFL’s all-time passing list Monday night against the Patriots. Coming into the game, Flacco needed just 88 passing yards to move ahead of Montana.

Flacco moved ahead of Montana on a 50-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman, which gave the Jets a 10-7 lead.





The majority of Flacco’s passing yards came with his first NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career with the Ravens and won a Super Bowl with them in 2012.

Flacco then moved onto the Broncos in 2019. He started eight games for Denver and went 2-6 before his season ended prematurely due to a neck injury. That injury required offseason surgery.

Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Jets this year to be Sam Darnold’s backup. However, Darnold has missed three games this season with a shoulder injury and Flacco has had to take his place. Flacco had 397 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception entering Monday’s game.

While Flacco’s career will not be remembered for his time as a Jet, they gave him a chance to further cement his NFL legacy. We’ll see if No. 20 is where Flacco winds up on the NFL all-time passing list at the end of his career, or if he can continue to move up. He isn’t far behind Kerry Collins, who is 19th on the list with 40,922 career passing yards.