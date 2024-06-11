Watch Joe Burrow's press conference during Bengals mandatory minicamp

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow addresses the media as mandatory minicamp is underway. The Bengals will have minicamp through Thursday then begin the offseason break before training camp begins in mid-to-late July.

The fifth-year franchise quarterback has been a participant since OTAs began in May.

Burrow was rumored by fans to possibly be the "Madden 25" cover athlete, but EA Sports announced San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is on this year's cover.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow press conference during NFL minicamp