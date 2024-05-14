Watch: Joe Burrow’s wrist looks fine as he throws deep passes in practice

The practice highlights just keep coming for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ditto for hyped rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Tuesday, the two linked up again on what appeared to be a roughly 60-yard bomb to Burton. That’s a big deal again because of the outside, understandable questions about the surgically repaired wrist after last year’s season-ending injury.

In fact, Tuesday’s brief set of highlights includes a slow-mo look at Burrow’s throwing motion, too. All together, the clips certainly suggest things are just fine for the star quarterback.

While Burrow has admitted that some days would be better than others, things very much remain on the expected schedule for his comeback.

A look at the highlights:

Joe Burrow drops a 60-yard dime to rookie Jermaine Burton Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cPIfYSkA4D — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 14, 2024

Working on my five observations from #Bengals practice…in the meantime, here’s a little slow-mo of Joe Burrow throwing a football to whet your appetite pic.twitter.com/4H6ITZP1JE — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire