Watch: Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd connect on top highlight of Bengals training camp

It’s a little easy to forget about Tyler Boyd with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase making so much noise for the Cincinnati Bengals at training camp.

But over the weekend, Boyd apparently set out to offer a reminder to all onlookers that he’s the guy with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2018-19) while acting as the team’s No. 1 wideout and generally one of the more underrated slot weapons in the league.

With Joe Burrow under center, Boyd grabbed a touchdown in tight coverage on a play that displayed some wicked accuracy from No. 9, too.

A look at the play courtesy of Fox 19’s Joe Danneman:

During a recent outburst and return to form, Burrow hit Higgins and Chase for big plays too.

But this one to Boyd has a little bit of everything, with Boyd making the big play in a brutal spot and Burrow showcasing some accuracy that has to be great for fans to see after a week or so of exaggerated headlines about his struggles.

