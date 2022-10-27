Watch: Joe Burrow was mic’d up during Bengals’ win over Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow happened to be one of the players mic’d up during his team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

That was an award-winning performance, too, as Burrow reeled in AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Not hard to see why — he dissected the Falcons to the tune of 481 passing yards and four touchdowns, plus another touchdown as a rusher.

In the clip, fans can hear Burrow talking with teammates and opponents, even going so far as to tell Falcons superstar Grady Jarrett it was an honor to play against him.

Burrow’s also seen chopping it up with officials about that time in the divisional round his helmet mic went out and he had to call an entire drive on the field without help from coaches.

The full clip:

Enjoy Sunday's game through the mic of the one and only, @JoeyB 🎙️ Mic'd Up | Altafiber pic.twitter.com/kmj3EGbDkr — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 26, 2022

