WATCH: Joe Burrow has a message for Jayden Daniels ahead of Heisman ceremony

On Saturday night, Jayden Daniels will learn if he will join former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the fraternity of Heisman Trophy winners.

Daniels is one of four finalists for the award, the winner of which is announced live in New York City. He’s looking to join Burrow as just the second LSU quarterback to win the Heisman and the third Tiger overall.

Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, Burrow left a message for Daniels.

“Just wanted to send you a note of congratulations from one Tiger to another,” Burrow said. “Congrats on an incredible career, congrats on an incredible season and congrats on being named a Heisman finalist. Nothing but respect for the way you work, the way you play and the way you represent LSU. I can’t wait to watch you on Sundays. Until then, keep being you.”

Daniels will learn if he will join Burrow as a Heisman winner at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday night.

