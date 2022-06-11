WATCH: Joe Burrow makes a group of young Bengals fans’ day after practice

Joe Burrow is quickly becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the game.

The former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and first overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals had his rookie year end prematurely with a knee injury in 2020, but in 2021, he engineered the end of a playoff win drought that dated back to 1990. He led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, where it came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, the future is bright for Burrow and the Bengals. But as his profile grows, he seems to have remained in touch with his fans. After practice on Tuesday, he stopped to sign autographs for and take pictures with all of the kids standing outside.

Video was captured by FOX19’s Joe Danneman. You can even spot one fan wearing Burrow’s LSU jersey.

Burrow signed and stopped for pictures with every kid waiting outside of #Bengals practice. pic.twitter.com/D72lz6lPIa — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 7, 2022

It’s certainly a cool gesture from Burrow, and it will be a memorable moment for all of those kids. Expectations are high for Burrow in Year 3, who could take a step forward and make a claim as one of the game’s elite quarterbacks.

