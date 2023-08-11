Watch: Joe Burrow looked great during pregame warmups vs. Packers

Chris Roling
·1 min read
1

It would appear things are right on track for injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow made a surprise appearance during warmups as his teammates got ready to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the preseason.

It wasn’t just an appearance, though — Burrow ran some sprints and even threw some passes that went as far as 50 yards.

All of this, by the way, without wearing a sleeve on his injured calf.

This latest development meshes well with reports that the team isn’t overly concerned about Burrow’s availability for Week 1. While this doesn’t mean Burrow will return to practice next week or take a preseason snap at all, it’s a silent signal that things are going just fine on his injury recovery timetable.

 

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire