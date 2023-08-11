Watch: Joe Burrow looked great during pregame warmups vs. Packers

It would appear things are right on track for injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow made a surprise appearance during warmups as his teammates got ready to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the preseason.

It wasn’t just an appearance, though — Burrow ran some sprints and even threw some passes that went as far as 50 yards.

All of this, by the way, without wearing a sleeve on his injured calf.

This latest development meshes well with reports that the team isn’t overly concerned about Burrow’s availability for Week 1. While this doesn’t mean Burrow will return to practice next week or take a preseason snap at all, it’s a silent signal that things are going just fine on his injury recovery timetable.

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

Joe Burrow was throwing 50 yard deep balls down the field. Now, he’s running sprints sideline to sideline. The franchise QB looks like he’s doing just fine. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 11, 2023

THIS is Joe Burrow throwing balls without a leg sleeve right now #Bengals @WLWT pic.twitter.com/aRowDdwUCi — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) August 11, 2023

