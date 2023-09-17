Watch: Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins for 1st TD of season
Little by little, it was obvious on Sunday that the Cincinnati Bengals offense was getting it together after a slow start to the season.
That point was no better emphasized than by a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins in the third quarter.
After a lengthy drive down the field, Burrow stood tall under some immense pressure (not long after a roughing-the-passer flag, no less) and found Higgins for a relatively easy touchdown.
For his part, Higgins made the athletic catch, then hit a Baltimore-inspired dance to celebrate as the Bengals moved within three points during the AFC North slugfest:
PUT TWO HANDS UP THAT'S A TD#BALvsCIN | 📺 @paramountplus, CBS pic.twitter.com/28RrScB7Y0
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 17, 2023
He really hit the Baltimore strut 😂#EasyToCelebrate | @budlight pic.twitter.com/H8HoQS8Z8C
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 17, 2023