Watch: Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins for 1st TD of season

Little by little, it was obvious on Sunday that the Cincinnati Bengals offense was getting it together after a slow start to the season.

That point was no better emphasized than by a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins in the third quarter.

After a lengthy drive down the field, Burrow stood tall under some immense pressure (not long after a roughing-the-passer flag, no less) and found Higgins for a relatively easy touchdown.

For his part, Higgins made the athletic catch, then hit a Baltimore-inspired dance to celebrate as the Bengals moved within three points during the AFC North slugfest:

