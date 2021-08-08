Watch: Joe Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins for highlight plays

It always felt like a matter of time before Joe Burrow got back on track at Cincinnati Bengals training camp, especially while getting to work with big names like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow, admittedly fighting a “mental thing” about traffic in the pocket, asked for extra coaches and padding to simulate messy pockets during Saturday’s practice to help him get over the hurdle.

Let’s just say he did, popping off with some superb stat lines during first-team sessions — highlighted by some plays that wowed the crowd in attendance.

One big play went to Higgins, who simply looks like he’s on a different level out there most of the time:

The other went to Chase on a key third down:

3rd and 10. Burrow to Chase. Toe tap. First down. pic.twitter.com/stfYSKc02S — Not Zac Taylor (@NotZacTaylor) August 7, 2021

Just training camp practice, sure, but these are the key elements to the passing game going at full speed while Burrow faces a real pass-rush (that isn’t allowed to hit him — except one rookie did).

If the offense starts stacking days like this, it should be gunning at full speed for the opener.

