Watch: Joe Burrow’s first NFL passing TD happens on primetime vs. Browns

Chris Roling

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow saved his first NFL touchdown pass for primetime.

Burrow, after rushing for his first NFL touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, darted his first scoring throw as a pro Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

With his team down in the first half, Burrow came out in an unorthodox three-tight-end set and zipped a 23-yard score to tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Fittingly, Burrow’s first outright NFL touchdown was a 23-yard rush.

After some rookie struggles early on primetime in Cleveland, it’s hard to complain about this one: