Watch: Joe Burrow fires off some punts at Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes most of his headlines for the plays with his arm and the few clutch plays he makes as a runner, too.

But that doesn’t stop Burrow from messing around with other work at Bengals practices.

Take Thursday, where onlookers caught Burrow throwing up a couple of punts as if he were about to handle responsibilities at that position, too. From the looks of it, his efforts weren’t all that bad.

Maybe the Bengals someday roll out a package on fourth down that has him ripping a quick punt. But this one is really notable for the fact the culture is strong enough for the star quarterback to mess around like that in practice before the biggest game of the year with major playoff seeding at stake.

A look at a few of the attempts, via WLWT’s Mark Slaughter:

