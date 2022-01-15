Watch: Joe Burrow finds Tyler Boyd for must-see TD in playoff game vs. Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals went up 20-6 over the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of their wild-card playoff game on Saturday via a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd.

If only it were that simple.

On a third down, Burrow scrambled out of the pocket and appeared to be going out of bounds near the sideline before gunning a pass to the end zone for Boyd.

It was a wow-worthy play and Burrow’s second passing score of the game. Not only that, the Bengals were set to get the ball back after halftime.

Here’s a look at the play, which put Burrow at 146 yards and two scores:

List

4 reasons Bengals will beat Raiders in playoff showdown

Recommended Stories