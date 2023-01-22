Watch: Joe Burrow finds Hayden Hurst for TD to put Bengals up 14-0 over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter of Sunday’s divisional round showdown.
First was Joe Burrow finding Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.
And after the Cincinnati defense forced a three-and-out of Josh Allen and the Bills, Burrow marched right back down the field and hit tight end Hayden Hurst for a touchdown to make it a two-score differential.
Burrow after his second drive? A smooth 9-of-9 with 105 yards and two touchdowns, with three of his weapons sitting on at least two catches.
Here’s a look at the highlight:
