Watch: Joe Burrow expresses concern over Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL injury in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is attended to down on the field after suffering an injury in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted for the first time Sunday about the injury he suffered during Super Bowl 56 - believed to be a torn ACL - against the Cincinnati Bengals.

OBJ retweeted a video shared last week by Dov Kleiman, with the comment, "Heartbreaker. Can’t even lie to y’all."

The video showed that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was among those concerned about the fellow former LSU star's injury.

"He's a good dude. He would always call me after all of our big wins, say congrats," Burrow said in the video.

It was the second time in 17 months Beckham suffered an ACL tear against the Bengals. When he played for the Cleveland Browns in 2020, a torn ACL in an October game against Cincinnati ended his season. Burrow suffered his own season-ending knee injury less than a month later.

OBJ is set to become a free agent.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow expresses concern over OBJ's Super Bowl injury