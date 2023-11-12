Watch: Joe Burrow escapes, hits Ja’Marr Chase for 64-yard TD

Down 20-10 in the third quarter to the visiting Houston Texans, the Cincinnati Bengals needed a big play to get back in the game and avoid the trap-game upset.

Joe Burrow provided.

Escaping the pocket, Burrow rolled out and threw off one foot on the run, hitting Ja’Marr Chase on a drag route that he ended up taking 64 yards for a touchdown.

Impressive by all parties, but especially Chase, considering he entered the game as questionable due to a back injury and was only playing because he passed a test during pregame warmups that morning.

The play broke the Bengals offense out of a slumber since the game’s opening-drive touchdown:

