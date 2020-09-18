Watch: Joe Buck learns on-air he is going into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Barry Werner

There was a moment toward the end of the second quarter of the Bengals-Browns game when Joe Buck mentioned to Troy Aikman the Hall of Fame jacket was coming out.

The jacket came out, all right, and FOX Sports now has a Hall of Fame, first-class No. 1 NFL announce tag-team.

Watch as the great Buck learns on-air that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Congratulations to the announcer, who comes from great genes. His dad, Jack Buck, was a legendary voice. Joe Buck has followed in his father’s footsteps and earned his place in Canton in every way.