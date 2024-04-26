Watch: Joe Alt meets his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh

It was a memorable Thursday evening for former Notre Dame All-American offensive tackle joe alt, as he was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

As the Irish tackle watched the draft in the comfort of his own chosen place, he quickly had to get on a flight to head out West to California. It’s extremely typical for NFL teams to fly out their first round picks.

Check out the video below as Alt meets his new head coach Jim Harbaugh as he made his first visit to his new facilities on Friday afternoon.

big joe is in the building pic.twitter.com/e8QaYaZLuo — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 26, 2024

