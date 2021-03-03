Watch: Joc Pederson crushes Cubs' first home run of spring training

Watch Pederson crush Cubs' first spring home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allow Joc Pederson to introduce himself.

Pederson, the new Cubs left fielder who was one of the club's most significant offseason additions, made an early spring training splash in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

In the first inning, Pederson, hitting cleanup, hit the Cubs' first home run of spring training, a towering two-run blast into right-center field.

Another view:

Joc. Pederson.



YARD.



Looked good, sounded even better.



Cubs up 2-0 on the Mariners.



🎥: @GDubCub pic.twitter.com/ydsx0Vzr17 — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) March 3, 2021

Pederson's at-bat was set up by a one-out double by Willson Contreras.

Pederson has plenty of pop in his bat — he hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2019. Although it's only spring training, Wednesday may be a sign of things to come for the 28-year-old in his first season donning the blue pinstripes.

