Watch Joaquin Buckley Deliver One of the Greatest Knockouts in History

Joaquin Buckley has Knockout of the Year in the bag after stopping Impa Kasanganay during UFC Fight Island 5.
Buckley controlled the pace from the opening bell during Saturday's fight, landing damaging body kicks on Kasanganay in the second round. This prompted Kasanganay to counter a head kick by catching a hold on Buckley's heel. Unfortunately for Kasanganay, this provided Buckley enough leverage to jump off one foot and hit him with a spinning back kick to the head.
KO of the Year! 🔓— UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020
Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳
[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/1ywVZzin5U
It was clear before Kasanganay hit the mat that the impact of the kick had knocked him out. The creativity and sheer force of this knockout set the internet ablaze as MMA fans flooded the timeline with their reactions.
I mean I’ve seen some shit in mma, but that may be the craziest knockout ever!!!! Dude got some bonus money coming his way!!!!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2020
Knockout of the year?! 😳 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/mqkwRR2BYu— Jade Morris (@JadeMorrisMMA) October 10, 2020
I WANNA MARRY THIS KNOCKOUT AND HAVE ITS BABIES— Fernanda Prates (@NandaPrates_) October 10, 2020
Buckley’s KO is the fourth knockout in UFC history stemming from a spinning back kick to the head, per @ESPNStatsInfo. He joins Renan Barao, Uriah Hall, and Magomed Mustafaev. pic.twitter.com/8nzxfCMLEm— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2020
Best #ufc #knockout #kasanganay vs Buckley pic.twitter.com/svHijKZudA— Dr Wade Baskin (@TheBaskin) October 10, 2020
With this knockout, Buckley has put himself of the UFC's radar improving to 1-1 for his time in the league.
