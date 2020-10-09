Watch: Jimmy Graham makes stupendous grab of Nick Foles pass for a TD

Jimmy Graham has had incredible years in the NFL. He’s delivered spectacular numbers and catches. And there are times he seems to vanish.

The veteran is a Chicago Bear and Thursday he showed how his basketball talents continue to prove, um, handy.

Check out the one-hand grab Graham makes on the Nick Foles pass for a TD:





There’s a different look for those of you who are into the big-time graphics.

Nick Foles-Jimmy Graham (12-yard TD) ➤ Receiver Separation: 0.8 yards This was Jimmy Graham's 3rd down touchdown on a Go route in the red zone this season, most in the NFL. No other player has more than one.#TBvsCHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xifkHGnr90 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 9, 2020



