Watch: Jimmy Graham makes stupendous grab of Nick Foles pass for a TD

Jimmy Graham has had incredible years in the NFL. He’s delivered spectacular numbers and catches. And there are times he seems to vanish.
The veteran is a Chicago Bear and Thursday he showed how his basketball talents continue to prove, um, handy.
Check out the one-hand grab Graham makes on the Nick Foles pass for a TD:
.@TheJimmyGraham WITH ONE HAND. 😱
There’s a different look for those of you who are into the big-time graphics.
Nick Foles-Jimmy Graham (12-yard TD)
➤ Receiver Separation: 0.8 yards
This was Jimmy Graham's 3rd down touchdown on a Go route in the red zone this season, most in the NFL. No other player has more than one.#TBvsCHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xifkHGnr90
