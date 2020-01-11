What playoff nerves?

Most of the 49ers' core hasn't played in a playoff game before Saturday, but that didn't stop them from getting off to a fast start.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Jimmy Garoppolo quickly drove the 49ers 61 yards in eight plays, capping it off with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Niners with the first TD of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/giegxlCeXl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

Garoppolo went 5-of-6 for 57 yards on the drive, including this dime to Emmanuel Sanders.

Jimmy G already dropping dimespic.twitter.com/3kJEVb6Ibu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spent the drive picking on cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who has been one of the worst cornerbacks in football this season.

[RELATED: Kittle sports The Rock cleats for playoff game]

A win Saturday will send the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game against the winner of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Watch Jimmy Garoppolo hit Kendrick Bourne for 49ers' opening TD vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area