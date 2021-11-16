WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo caps 18-play drive with TD pass to George Kittle

The 49ers took advantage of an early Rams turnover with their best drive of the year. They covered 93 yards in 18 plays and took 11:03 off the clock en route to an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

The touchdown was Kittle’s second of the year. Garoppolo was 5-5 for 38 yards and a touchdown on the drive. San Francisco ran it 13 times to go along with the five throws.