WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo caps 18-play drive with TD pass to George Kittle

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
The 49ers took advantage of an early Rams turnover with their best drive of the year. They covered 93 yards in 18 plays and took 11:03 off the clock en route to an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

The touchdown was Kittle’s second of the year. Garoppolo was 5-5 for 38 yards and a touchdown on the drive. San Francisco ran it 13 times to go along with the five throws.

