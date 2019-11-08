Watch Jimmy Butler score 30 in first half, lead Heat to road win against Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 34 points, Goran Dragic added 25 and the Miami Heat rolled past the Phoenix Suns 124-108 on Thursday night.

Miami bounced back from a 20-point loss to Denver on Tuesday and has won four of its past five games. The Heat improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 when they had LeBron James and eventually won the NBA title.

Butler had 18 points by the end of the first quarter and 30 at halftime as the Heat built a 64-57 lead. Miami shot 53.5 percent in the first half, hitting 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So let's talk about Mr. Buckets…@JimmyButler scored Miami's final 12 points of the 2nd quarter to close with 30 at halftime, his highest scoring half of NBA basketball. pic.twitter.com/4cdON6RS9V — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 8, 2019





Dragic, who played six seasons in his 12-year career with the Suns, scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter that put the Heat up 93-86.

Phoenix had its three-game winning streak snapped. Aron Baynes led the Suns with 23 points and Devin Booker added 22. Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 11 rebounds.