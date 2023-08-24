Watch Jimmy Butler "play" Carlos Alcaraz for point at U.S. Open — and "wins"
It was pretty funny when Jimmy Butler ran out — in the full Polo fit — to be a member of the ball crew at the Stars of the U.S. Open celebrity match.
Butler didn't just retrieve balls and roll them to the other end of the court, he took over for a point against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for point — and "won."
Novak Djokovic needs to take notes.