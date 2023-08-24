Watch Jimmy Butler "play" Carlos Alcaraz for point at U.S. Open — and "wins"

It was pretty funny when Jimmy Butler ran out — in the full Polo fit — to be a member of the ball crew at the Stars of the U.S. Open celebrity match.

THAT'S @JImmyButler's MUSIC!



AND AS A BALL CREW MEMBER! pic.twitter.com/SQKJmcNalg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2023

Butler didn't just retrieve balls and roll them to the other end of the court, he took over for a point against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for point — and "won."

Jimmy Butler just showed the world how to beat Carlos Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/k8WJYlY5Xh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2023

Novak Djokovic needs to take notes.