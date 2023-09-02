Watch what Jimmy Buffett said about Key West in one of his final video interviews

Jimmy Buffett’s career got its first boost in Key West, singing at the dive-bar Chart Room bar at the end of Duval Street.

But even though he made it big, he never really left Key West. He made surprise appearances at his restaurant. He got in some needed R&R.

And Key West never really left him, either.

Above is Buffet’s final video interview with the Miami Herald. He died Sept. 1 at age 76. Below are other videos of Buffett through the years.

