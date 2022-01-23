WATCH: Jimmie Ward smacks down Green Bay field goal

Kyle Madson
The 49ers ended the first half with a series of mistakes that had the Packers lining up for a 39-yard field goal to close the second quarter. Green Bay would’ve taken a 10-0 lead had 49ers safety Jimmie Ward slithered through the line and knocked down the try to keep it at 7-0 after 30 minutes of game time.

This play could loom large in a defense-dominated game.

