WATCH: Jimmie Ward intercepts Matthew Stafford at goal line

The 49ers defense came up huge early in the NFC championship game. QB Matthew Stafford looked for Cooper Kupp on a third-and-goal from the 3, but 49ers CB K’Waun Williams had tight coverage and popped the ball into the air where safety Jimmie Ward snagged it out of the air. He returned it to the 23 and the 49ers earned an early lead in the all-important turnover column.