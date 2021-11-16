WATCH: Jimmie Ward hauls in first INT since 2016

Takeaways have been a problem for the 49ers defense in 2021, but they got one early Monday night when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aired one out for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. There was a miscommunication between the QB and his new receiver and 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward was the only player near the throw. He came down with the early interception, his first since 2016 to turn momentum in San Francisco’s favor.